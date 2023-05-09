Tuesday, May 09, 2023
PITB organises training for P&D Board officers

Staff Reporter
May 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    To achieve the targets of a paperless environment in Punjab government offices, a hands-on training session was recently organised by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to acquaint the officials of Planning & Development (P&D) Board with the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS). The training particularly focused on key features like file mark­ing and data archival and e-noting modules. “The e-FOAS has ensured transparency while making daily tasks and correspondences hassle-free. The iOS and Android app of e-FOAS has further made the correspondences faster and easier. Overall, the system is revolutionising the traditional work by making it paperless.

