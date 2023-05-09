Tuesday, May 09, 2023
PM orders probe into flour crisis in KP

News Desk
May 09, 2023
LONDON    -    Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif who is in London directed the authorities concerned on Monday to take nec­essary steps to immedi­ately address flour cri­sis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Prime Minister’s Special As­sistant and PML-N President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engi­neer Amir Muqam apprised the prime minister of the concerns of the province’s people about flour crisis in a telephonic contact from Uz­bekistan. Taking immediate action, the prime minister also ordered an investigation into the flour crisis. Shehbaz Sharif said the problem of the people of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa is our problem.

