Police nab accused for attempted child abuse

ISLAMABAD-The officials of Police Station Shamas Colony have arrested an accused involved in attempting to sexually abuse a minor child, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements involved in illegal activities in order to eliminate the crimes from the city. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Hamad involved in trying to molest a minor child. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that Islamabad capital police adopt a zero tolerance policy against violence including injustices and crimes and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them.

He appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed all officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard, “ he maintained. Meanwhile, Karachi Company police team apprehended a wanted member of a bike lifter gang involved in a series of bike lifting incidents and recovered six stolen motorbikes from his possession, he said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in car and bike lifting incidents. Following these directives, the Karachi Company police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a bike lifter gang involved in a series of bike lifting incidents.

Police team also recovered six stolen motorbikes from his possession. The accused was identified as Muhammad Fayyaz. Case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed his involvement in numerous bike lifting incidents and stole motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police team’s efforts and directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.