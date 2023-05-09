Police recover 2 dead bodies in Kallar Syedan area  

rawalpindi -Two persons were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a house located on Matoor Road in Kallar Syedan, informed sources on Monday. The victims died of suffering bullet injuries, they said.

According to Rescue 1122, unknown robbers stormed into the house and shot dead the two men over showing resistance but police said the investigators of Kallar Syedan Police Station found no evidence of dacoity or robbery and the incident occurred due to old enmity. However, the police are probing the double murder case through different angles, said a police spokesman. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of the double murder case and ordered SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar to arrest the killers immediately. Following the orders of city police chief, SP along with forensic experts and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit inspected crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation.

Meanwhile, 17 students of Station School Number 1 at Convey Road in Saddar were rushed to hospital for medical treatment after being bitten by honey bees, according to a Rescue 1122 spokesman.