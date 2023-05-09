Tuesday, May 09, 2023
PPL funds science laboratory at Akhuwat College in Kasur

PPL funds science laboratory at Akhuwat College in Kasur
PR
May 09, 2023
Business

LAHORE-Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a national E&P company and one of the largest corporate donors, recently funded a science laboratory at Akhuwat College in Kasur to facilitate hands-on science-based teaching and learning and for free-of-cost quality education to deserving youth.

Founded in 2001, Akhuwat is a non-profit organization that focuses on supporting the deserving through interest-free micro finance, free-of-cost quality education and healthcare and other socioeconomic measures.

Brig Syed Mahmood Ul Hassan (Retd), General Manager Shared Services of PPL accompanied by Chairman Akhuwat Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib visited the PPL-funded Biology Laboratory, at Akhuwat College, Kasur and was briefed on the facilities being offered to the students. PPL, through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, remains committed to investing in human resource development and capacity building of country’s youth, especially the under privileged.

