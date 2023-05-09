Pre-marriage diagnosis of thalassaemia stressed

PESHAWAR - The speakers of a seminar on Monday called for pre-marriage diagnosis of thalassemia to avoid the potential risk of the disease in the children.

The seminar was organised by the Alkhidmat Foundation in connection with the World Thalassemia Day observed here.

Awami National Party provincial spokesperson Samar Bilour was the chief guest on the occasion and called for creating awareness related to disease among the masses, especially youth.

She said that a basic test can change the course of a family’s future and urged the youth not to ignore it before marriage. On the occasion, it was informed that thalassemia affects about 300 million people worldwide, with about 500,000 having a severe form of the disease.