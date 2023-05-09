PSX loses 412 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 412.49 points on Monday, showing a negative change of 0.98 percent, closing at 41,829.49 points against 42,241.98 points the previous day. A total of 179,050,431 shares were traded during the day as compared to 178,164,179 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.761 billion against Rs 5.768 billion on the last trading day. As many as 365 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 92 of them recorded gains and 247 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.