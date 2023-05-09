Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Punjab govt approves shrimp farming on 1.5m acres saline land

CM seeks comprehensive plan to execute the plan

Our Staff Reporter
May 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has given approval to a pilot programme to introduce shrimp aquaculture and has sought a comprehensive plan for the promo­tion of shrimp farming in the prov­ince. According to details, shrimp aquaculture will be introduced on 100,000 acres of uncultivable land in a selected district in the first phase as 10 shrimp farms of 10,000 acres each will be established on barren lands in the province. Local inves­tors will be provided free land for shrimp farming for a specified pe­riod and after the success of the pi­lot phase, the shrimp farming proj­ect will be expanded. Meanwhile, a proposal is also under consideration to provide loans in easy instalments to small farmers for shrimp farm­ing up to one kanal area. The gov­ernment believes that self-reliance can be achieved in shrimp farming by building shrimp hatcheries, feed mills, and processing plants. Even a small country like Ecuador is earn­ing more than 4.5 billion dollars an­nually by exporting shrimp as it is an environment-friendly business. 

As per a report of agriculture de­partment, 1.5 million acres of uncul­tivable land are available for shrimp farming across Punjab, while the ex­periment of shrimp farming on 1250 acres of land has already been suc­cessful in the province under a fed­eral government project. It is expect­ed that this beneficial project would help in earning billions of dollars in foreign exchange.

Our Staff Reporter

