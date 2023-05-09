Punjab govt approves shrimp farming on 1.5m acres saline land

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has given approval to a pilot programme to introduce shrimp aquaculture and has sought a comprehensive plan for the promo­tion of shrimp farming in the prov­ince. According to details, shrimp aquaculture will be introduced on 100,000 acres of uncultivable land in a selected district in the first phase as 10 shrimp farms of 10,000 acres each will be established on barren lands in the province. Local inves­tors will be provided free land for shrimp farming for a specified pe­riod and after the success of the pi­lot phase, the shrimp farming proj­ect will be expanded. Meanwhile, a proposal is also under consideration to provide loans in easy instalments to small farmers for shrimp farm­ing up to one kanal area. The gov­ernment believes that self-reliance can be achieved in shrimp farming by building shrimp hatcheries, feed mills, and processing plants. Even a small country like Ecuador is earn­ing more than 4.5 billion dollars an­nually by exporting shrimp as it is an environment-friendly business.

As per a report of agriculture de­partment, 1.5 million acres of uncul­tivable land are available for shrimp farming across Punjab, while the ex­periment of shrimp farming on 1250 acres of land has already been suc­cessful in the province under a fed­eral government project. It is expect­ed that this beneficial project would help in earning billions of dollars in foreign exchange.