Questioning meritocracy

Meritocracy, though a flawed concept, is viewed as a means to promote equality in a social system where power is supposed to fall on the lap of the person with superior intellect. Although it perpetuates inequality through the guise of fairness and neutrality, it is still a trap that the world is unaware of.

Meritocracy is actually a fabricated notion. It is a camouflage and a modern strategy to enjoy the very perks and privileges of society without confronting moral and accountability-driven allegations and blame games. One of the critically acclaimed books on this subject matter, the meritocracy, is Daniel Markovits’s book, The Meritocracy Trap, which best decodes the belief that meritocracy only rewards skilled and competent individuals.

With its multi-pronged tactic, meritocracy gives rise to social encumbrances. For instance, a middle-class child, consigned to the backwaters of the meritocratic order, is rather buffeted by the next great invention than to build it. Middle-class children, in this era, lose out to rich children at school, and middle-class adults lose out to elite graduates at work. Meritocracy blocks the middle class from opportunity. Elites create a gap through a physiological game, such as rewarding a few middle-class people based on their performances and highlighting their achievements on social media platforms. But what remains unnoticed is the difference between the preferences of the elite and middle class.

Super-educated innovators favor the elites’ skills by creating an elite-based environment of work and production where workers make an investment in their children’s education. And the children run their work-and-production factory in a way that every child of the next generation becomes its owner and runs it honestly to keep the cycle going. The elite class feeds the children in a well-structured environment. Elites give their children healthy food, healthy habitat, and a healthy environment throughout their growing phases, which results in the development of far better physical and mental health. Consequently, the elite child performs better both at college and in working fields. Meanwhile, middle-class children are left with hard choices to make throughout their lives and are thrown into a vicious cycle of mental stress, resulting in poor academic performance and later in working fields.

The inequalities perpetuated by aristocrats in eras of the neolithic revolution and much later in the mid century, are still perpetuated in the name of meritocracy. Only the perpetrators’ name, which is now elite, has changed so far.

There lies a big difference in labouring. Elites live a relaxed life since they enjoy their inherited wealth transferred from their predecessors. They display their wealth and strength to uphold their royal-looking identity. American sociologist Thorsten Veblen calls such people “leisure class”. Hence, the war against inequality must therefore be waged. Also, this subject matter must be given due attention to root out the transferred hierarchies and create a balanced society where everyone is treated equally, regardless of how wealthy or what caste one belongs to. This can be done when a tax system is established to target wealth hoarding and redistributing resources more equally. Also, there is a need to restructure the society in a way that it prioritizes the needs of the middle class, where education-concerned transparency should be given utmost priority. The workplaces have to be transparent as well supportive for the class that is less favoured, if not equally favoured.