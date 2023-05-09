Rana Sana tries to douse flames of unrest

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and the government did not influence the NAB to conduct the arrest.

Addressing a presser, he said he could swear that he never met NAB Chairman. “Other inquires of corruption against Mr Khan are in progress but this arrest has been done in the case related to Al Qadir Trust,” he added.

On NAB’s action, he said when the NAB asked Mr Khan and his accomplices to appear for investigation, he challenged the notices in the court. "Later, when LHC finally gave a go ahead and he still did not appear, the NAB sprung into action and arrested him," he added.

Explaining the origin of alleged corruption, he said a property tycoon’s money amounting to 190m pounds was found in the UK. “As per the constitution, it was public money meant to be transferred to the country and Pakistan contacted the UK government for repatriation,” he added.

But ex-aide to former PM Khan, Shehzad Akbar, did not let that happen, he went on to say. “A trust was created named Al-Qadir containing lands including 240 kanals in Bani Gala and other in Sohawa,” he added. Shehzad Akbar got Rs2 billion for his connivance, he claimed, and fled to the UK.