Rangers arrest gangs involve in street crimes

KARACHI-Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Orangi Town, nabbed five suspects of two dacoit gangs allegedly involved in drug peddling, robberies and street crimes.

The arrested accused were identified as Shahzeb, Naveed, Aamir, Saeed and Adil, said a news release on Monday.

Illegal arms and ammunition used in the crimes and a stolen motorcycle were also recovered from their possession.

According to details, in March, the accused Shahzeb and Naveed snatched mobile phones from more than 15 people in a day in different areas including Nazimabad, Chowrangi, Board Office, Orangi Town. The CCTV footage of an incident also made rounds over social media in which they could be easily seen firing.

While the other three accused of the robber’s gang, Amir, Saeed and Adil, snatched dozens of mobile phones in a day in different areas of the megalopolis including Nazimabad, Board Office and Orangi Town. The accused were wanted to police in several cases.

During initial interrogation, accused Shahzeb and Naveed confessed to snatching 200 mobile phones and more than Rs0.5 million in over 100 street crimes committed in Orangi Town, Nazimabad, SITE and suburbs.

While accused Amir, Saeed and Adil confessed to snatching 300 mobile phones and cash in more than 150 street crimes in Orangi Town, Nazimabad, SITE and suburbs.

Raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused.