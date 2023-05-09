Rangers arrest Imran Khan from IHC

PTI chief Imran Khan has been taken into custody by the Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry confirmed the development.

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the IHC has been “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”.

اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ پر رینجرزنے قبضہ کر لیا ہے، وکلاء کو تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا جا رہا ہے، عمران خان کی گاڑی کے گرد گھیرا ڈال لیا گیا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 9, 2023

“Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” he added.

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema, in a video message on Twitter, said: “They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.”