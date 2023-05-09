Reham Khan refuses to comment on Imran Khan's arrest

In a shocking turn of events, Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday. The arrest came after Imran Khan appeared in the Islamabad High Court seeking bail in other cases, including allegations of rhetoric against military organisations.

As the news of his arrest spread, Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan has also come out with her reaction. In a tweet, she apologised for any kind of lip service on the matter, without mentioning Imran Khan's name.

The arrest of the PTI Chairman has caused quite a stir in the political circles of Pakistan.

Many supporters of Imran Khan have condemned the move, calling it politically motivated. Meanwhile, opponents of the PTI have hailed the arrest as a victory for the rule of law in the country.

According to sources, a heavy contingent of Rangers arrested Imran Khan during the bailout.