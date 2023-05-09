Rs230b power theft recorded in one year, NA informed

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly in Monday's sitting was informed that Rs230 billion power theft was recorded in one year across the country.
Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir, during the question-hour, informed that the country’s total circular debt till December 2022 stood at Rs 2536 billion while the circular debt for this year is Rs 343 billion. The line losses have also jumped to Rs 113 billion. The figures, shared in a written reply revealed the line losses saw the increasing trend. Dastgir said that legislation will be made to curb the power theft across the country.
Earlier, responding to a question, Parliamentary Secretary on Energy Rana Iradat Sharif said the government is utilizing all resources to provide cheap electricity to consumers. He said a subsidy of 7.82 rupees per unit is being provided on agricultural connections of electricity. Responding to another question, the Parliamentary Secretary said crude oil is being imported on deferred payment basis only from Saudi Arabia. Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that the government is committed to ensure safety and protection of human rights in the country by adopting legal measures. Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Shahida Akhtar Ali, on a call-attention notice, informed the House that work on Chitral, Buni-Shandoor road will be restored as soon as the Finance and Planning Divisions release the required funds.