RUDA signs MoU with Strategic Communications Organisation*

LAHORE-CEO Imran Amin, in a ceremony here at RUDA headquarters, signed an MoU with SCO (Strategic Communications Organisation) for all the communication and IOT related requirements of its flagship residential project Chaharbagh smart city which will include laying of fibre optics, establishment of command and control centre and IOT solutions for urban excellence in the realm of upcoming Chaharbagh smart city.

Imran Amin on the occasion reiterated that all the initiatives being undertaken by RUDA are based on the principles of convergence of technology, competitiveness, sustainability and innovation, both in planning and execution. While talking on the occasion, DG SCO Major General Muhammad Shahid said, “SCO feels privileged to avail an opportunity to serve the nation once again by offering its services to the one of the most scientifically planned river front city in the world.”

He further added, “SCO after it’s coming into being as an organisation in 1976 had the honour to have provided all types of communication to the northern areas and Kashmir regions of Pakistan. Additionally, the first communication tower at the base camp of K2 was also installed by SCO, along with laying of 820km long Pak-China fibre optic, which is already being quoted as digital silk route.” He termed RUDA and SCO, the “digital twins” on the road of technological excellence with the prime aim of serving the public.

Later, CEO Imran Amin thanked Major General Muhammad Shahid for his technical support to different upcoming projects and showing his keen interest in RUDA’s endeavours for the better future of the people of country. He also appreciated Land, Engineering, Commercial and IT departments of RUDA in realising the dream of Chaharbagh smart city in the shortest possible time.