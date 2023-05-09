SCCI, IMSciences sign MoU to strengthen industry-academia linkages

Peshawar - An important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) Peshawar. The signing ceremony took place at the IMSciences Hayatabad, Peshawar on Monday. The MoU was signed by Muhammad Ishaq, the President of SCCI, and Usman Ghani, the Director of IMSciences. Muhammad Ishaq was accompanied by Ejaz Khan Afridi, the Vice President of SCCI, during the signing event. The ceremony was attended by Asad Ashfaq, the Head of the Career Development Centre at IMSciences Peshawar, faculty members, and other dignitaries.

Mr Ishaq described the signing of the MoU with IMSciences Peshawar as a significant milestone in strengthening the industry-academia linkages. He mentioned that SCCI has initiated a series of MoUs with both public and private sector universities.

The main objective of this MoU is to enhance the technical skills of graduates and young students, in addition to their academic qualifications, enabling them to readily access employment opportunities in the market.

The President of SCCI also highlighted the lack of entrepreneurship among the youth, acknowledging their immense skillfulness and potential to excel in their respective fields. He emphasized the need to provide the youth with a proper platform to efficiently utilize their abilities and contribute to the economic prosperity and progress of the country. Director Usman Ghani also expressed his thoughts on the occasion.