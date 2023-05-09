Secretaries discuss water provision for cotton sowing

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo met Punjab Irri­gation Secretary Dr Wa­sif Khurshid on Monday and discussed matters pertaining to provision of water in canals for cotton sowing in south Punjab. According to official sources here, the irrigation secretary told the agriculture secretary that the de­partment was already providing 53,000-cusec more water to south Punjab against its share of 45,000 cusecs so that proper cotton sow­ing could be done. He said that the depart­ment was facing more than 27 per cent water shortage in the system, though canals in the re­gion were being given water on priority basis. Dr Wasif Khurshid said that the Punjab govern­ment was taking special measures to achieve the cotton production tar­get this year.