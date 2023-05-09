Seven booked for getting jobs thru fake documents

KARACHI- At least seven candidates have been booked in a case for using fake documents to secure their recruitment in the Sindh police force – Special Security Unit (SSU) department in Karachi on Monday. The matter came to light after the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) SSU, Iqbal Awan, took action against the candidates and filed a case against them at the Aziz Bhatti police station for cheating and forgery. According to the details, an advertisement was given about the Constable recruitment in SSU, which required the domicile of Sindh PRC as a mandatory condition, among others. Successful candidates were interviewed after passing the test, and they had to submit their documents for verification. As part of the recruitment process, candidates were required to submit their documents for verification, after which the relevant office did the verification of the documents and found the domicile of all seven candidates was fake. All of the candidates involved in the forgery have been named in the FIR, and their details have been recorded. The forgers include Waqas, Akhtar Ali, Naeem, Nabeel, Ishrat, Shahzad, and others. They have been accused of using fraudulent means to secure employment in Sindh police. A case has been registered against the accused, and police officials have initiated an investigation.