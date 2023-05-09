Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Sherry Rehman slams IK for concocted accusations against senior military officers

Web Desk
6:42 PM | May 09, 2023
Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday berated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for levelling concocted accusations against senior military and intelligence officers.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said that Imran Khan’s accusations against serving military and intelligence agency officials were regrettable and condemnable.

Senator Rehman said, “Imran Khan is repeatedly making accusations against sensitive institutions which is very dangerous. With such baseless and outrageous allegations, he is inciting his workers. He is making allegations without evidence.”

She took exceptions to Imran Khan’s narrative saying, “On the one hand, he is accusing the institutions and on the other hand requesting meetings with them.”

Imran Khan was attacked on 3rd November last year which we all condemned, she said, adding, by January 12th, his government was established in Punjab. “What did his provincial government investigate regarding this attack?” she queried.

theNation List - Headlines

