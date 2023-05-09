SMBR orders operation to retrieve state lands

LAHORE - Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed issued directions on Monday for initiating an operation to retrieve the state land from land grabbers. He was chair­ing a meeting of senior revenue officials includ­ing Chief Settlement Commissioner Shahzad Saeed, Member (Colo­nies) Muhammad Khan Ranjha, and Secretary (S&R) Asifa at the Board of Revenue (BoR) com­mittee room. The objec­tive of the meeting was to discuss utilisation of state lands for collective benefits following their recovery from illegal oc­cupants across the prov­ince. Nabeel Javed em­phasised the importance of preparing lists of un­der-trial state land cases to approach the courts to expedite their resolution. He also instructed that the paperwork for ex­changing the government lands between public sector departments must be completed promptly, and measures should be taken to utilise recovered state lands for the public benefit, he added.