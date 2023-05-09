Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SMBR orders operation to retrieve state lands

Staff Reporter
May 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed issued directions on Monday for initiating an operation to retrieve the state land from land grabbers. He was chair­ing a meeting of senior revenue officials includ­ing Chief Settlement Commissioner Shahzad Saeed, Member (Colo­nies) Muhammad Khan Ranjha, and Secretary (S&R) Asifa at the Board of Revenue (BoR) com­mittee room. The objec­tive of the meeting was to discuss utilisation of state lands for collective benefits following their recovery from illegal oc­cupants across the prov­ince. Nabeel Javed em­phasised the importance of preparing lists of un­der-trial state land cases to approach the courts to expedite their resolution. He also instructed that the paperwork for ex­changing the government lands between public sector departments must be completed promptly, and measures should be taken to utilise recovered state lands for the public benefit, he added.

1st DIG Police Abdul Aleem Billoo Shaheed Basketball from today

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023