SSC exams begin amid strict security

SUKKUR-The Secondary School Certificate (SSC Part I & II) examinations, under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur started here on Monday, in which 99,151 students of 9th and 10th classes are participating.

According to the board management, all arrangements have been made for conducting the annual examinations in three districts including Sukkur while 190 examination centres were established in the region.

Over 22,114 students of (Class- IX) and 47,037 students of (Class-X) are taking part in the examinations which will remain continue till May 18, 2023

According to the Chairman BISE, Sukkur Rafique Ahmed Palh, 32 vigilance teams have been formed for the monitoring of the annual examinations.

Meanwhile, the DIG Javed Sonharo Jiskani has issued special instructions to all SSPs for taking strict security measures out and inside the examination centres declared sensitive by the board in all the districts of the region for conducting the examinations peacefully.

On the other hand, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has also been enforced in the respective districts during the examinations while district focal persons were appointed by the DIG police to monitor the situation.

Commissioner reviews arrangements at SSC exam centres

Sukkur division Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Monday visited several School Certificate (SSC) examination centres and reviewed the arrangements made by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur.

He visited various examination halls and rooms and inspected the arrangements and examination holding process.

The commissioner also checked the attendance sheets of the students, their roll number slips and their seating plan. Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against cheating and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, he warned. Separate raiding teams had been formed to make the monitoring system more effective, he added.

The commissioner directed the monitoring teams to perform their professional duties without any discrimination.

He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the examination process.