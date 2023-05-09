Stop making false allegations, Army tells Imran Khan

ISPR says fabricated, malicious allegations against a senior military officer are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable n Warns institution reserves the right to take legal course of action n Urges PTI Chairman to make a recourse to legal avenues.
RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Army Monday deplored Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's fabricated and malicious allegation against a serving military officer and termed it extremely unfortunate and unacceptable.
“The PTI chairman had levelled highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer without any evidence,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “These fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable. This has been a consistent pattern for the last one year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives.
"We ask the political leader concerned to make a recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations. The institution reserves the right to take legal course of action against patently false and mala fide statements and propaganda," the ISPR said. On Saturday, during a protest the PTI chairman had accused a senior intelligence official of orchestrating plans to murder him. “I am on the roads despite verifiable threats to life. I have already escaped an assassination attempt once. On the second occasion, I was able to sniff out murder planning,” he had said. This is not the first time the ex-premier has made these claims. After an alleged assassination attempt last year, Imran had held Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the senior intelligence official as being responsible for the bid to assassinate him and demanded they resign.