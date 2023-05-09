Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Stop making false allegations, Army tells Imran Khan

Our Staff Reporter
May 09, 2023
ISPR says fabricated, malicious allegations against a senior military officer are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable n Warns institution reserves the right to take legal course of action n Urges PTI Chairman to make a recourse to legal avenues.

 

RAWALPINDI     -    Pakistan Army Monday deplored Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's fabricated and mali­cious allegation against a serving mil­itary officer and termed it extremely unfortunate and unacceptable.

“The PTI chairman had levelled highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving se­nior military officer without any ev­idence,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR). “These fabricated and malicious allegations are extreme­ly unfortunate, deplorable and unac­ceptable. This has been a consistent pattern for the last one year wherein military and intelligence agencies of­ficials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives.

"We ask the political leader con­cerned to make a recourse to legal avenues and stop making false alle­gations. The institution reserves the right to take legal course of action against patently false and mala fide statements and propaganda," the ISPR said. On Saturday, during a pro­test the PTI chairman had accused a senior intelligence official of orches­trating plans to murder him. “I am on the roads despite verifi­able threats to life. I have al­ready escaped an assassi­nation attempt once. On the second occasion, I was able to sniff out murder plan­ning,” he had said. This is not the first time the ex-premier has made these claims. Af­ter an alleged assassination attempt last year, Imran had held Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the se­nior intelligence official as being responsible for the bid to assassinate him and de­manded they resign.

Our Staff Reporter

