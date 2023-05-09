Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Stranger Things’ filming halted because of writers’ strike  

News Desk
May 09, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON-Plans for filming the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” has been paused due to the writers’ strike. Co-creators and co-showrunners Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer brothers, tweeted a statement over the weekend on the account for the Netflix show’s writers’ room.x “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike,” the Duffers wrote. “We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong.”  The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike on May 2 in an effort to seek better compensation and other concessions from studios and streaming companies.

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023