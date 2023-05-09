Sufi night leaves audience spellbound at PNCA  

ISLAMABAD - A large number of Sufi music enthusiasts from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday night flocked to the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to witness the magical Sufi performance of Ustad Shabih Sen. In a bid to convey the profound message of Sufism through the universal language of music and to celebrate the country’s vibrant cultural heritage, the Society of Asian Civilizations Pakistan orchestrated the enchanting show. Addressing the audience as chief guest, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women, Nilofar Bakhtiar said that there was a great need to organise cultural events as hate was spreading in every nook and corner of the country. “As an ardent admirer of peace and a devoted patron of the arts, I firmly believe that art has the unique ability to bring about positivity and promote tolerance in society. In light of this, I am convinced that events of this nature are an absolute necessity in our current time, as they have the power to foster a culture of acceptance and understanding in our beloved country,” she said. As the evening progressed, acclaimed Sufi artist Ustad Shabih Sen took to the stage, delivering a soul-stirring performance in Urdu, Persian and Punjabi languages that left the audience spellbound. The Sufi singer’s enchanting voice, coupled with his skillful command over various musical mantras created a magical ambience that transported the audience into a world of pure bliss.

