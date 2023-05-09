Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Tarar says Imran's arrest carried out in line with constitution

Tarar says Imran's arrest carried out in line with constitution
Web Desk
7:55 PM | May 09, 2023
National

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar on Tuesday said former prime minister Imran Khan had been arrested in line with the constitution.

Addressing the press, he said the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took the action as the arrest had been conducted on the court premises. “Thought it was carried out outside the premises, I would not like to go into details right now,” he added.

He went on to say that he would like to tell the PTI that arrest warrants were executed to arrest him, seven member medical examination committee was formed to diagnose him, and it was up to court to decide to send him on judicial remand.

But as a lawyer, he said, he would say that the constitution should reign supreme as manifest by cooperating for investigation, replying notices, answer questions asked on inquiry stage. “The government had examined NAB law and tried to make it justice-friendly” he added.

NAB had proceeded in safe lines though the PTI was crying foul, he said. Outlining the changes in NAB law during govt tenure, he added that the then opposition had faced worst NAB.

Web Desk

National

