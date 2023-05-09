Tuesday, May 09, 2023
The blue tick: a commodity for sale?  

May 09, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I am writing to express my concern about Twitter’s decision to charge for the blue tick verification system. The blue tick was once a way to show that someone was genuine and famous, but now it costs $8 a month to get one. This has upset many people, including famous people and media organizations.

I worry that charging for the blue tick verification system will make it less valuable and honest. This could cause people to trust Twitter less and make it harder for people to feel like they belong on the platform. I also think it’s not fair that some people got their blue ticks back without doing anything, while others have to pay.

I’m glad that Twitter removed the labels that said some media organizations were “state-affiliated” or “government-funded.” However, we need to make sure that everyone is treated fairly and that independent journalism is protected.

Overall, I think Twitter should find a way to keep the blue tick verification system without making it something people have to pay for. This would help everyone feel like they belong and can trust what they see on the platform.

RUKHSAR NADEEM,

Karachi.

