The illusion of mental health  

I was worried every night about having a dream worth dreaming and a life worth living. Every night, before closing my eyes and drifting off to a deep sleep, something always haunted me and prevented me from enjoying the pleasures of life. Perhaps it was the fear of missing an opportunity or the pain of unfulfilled dreams. Considering that many people today suffer from anxiety, stress, and depression, it is clear that negativity has been deeply ingrained in our minds.

We are all responsible for the increasing number of depressed individuals in our society. We often fail to take care of our words, jokes, and conversations, which can severely damage the mental health of those around us. As for myself, my mental health was not stable, and I worried about every little thing. However, over time, I sought help from an intelligent and compassionate psychologist, “Leading Light,” who guided me through the darkest period of my life and showed me the light at the end of the tunnel. He became my lifeline and saved my mental health from being irreparably damaged.

I learned a great deal from him, especially that we should prioritize our mental health and be mindful of the mental health of others because once it is damaged, it is challenging to repair. Therefore, I implore you, dear humans, not to spread negativity, hatred, and hurtful comments. By doing so, we only pollute our surroundings and hurt those around us. Instead, let us come together, support one another, and care for each other’s mental health so that we can all live life the way we wish.

SHEMA ABDUL WAHID,

Turbat.