Thieves take away valuables, motorbikes  

ATTOCK - Some unknown thieves took away valuables worth lakhs of rupees include five motorbikes, bundles of electric wires, UPS and electric fans from the outskirts of Madrota village in the jurisdiction of Attock Khurd police station .

As per details, Danish Khan son of Gulzar Ahmed went to see his agricultural land in Madrota after parking his motor bike which was later found missing . The matter was informed immediately to 15 Police Helpline.

In second incident, a visitor who came to the residence of Khan Afsar in the same area was also deprived of his DC-70 motorcycle by some unidentified vehicle lifters. Two new models Honda-125 motorcycles of Adeel Awan son of Misri Khan, Attock Police Officer Imran Khan and one new CD-70 motorbike of Umar Hayat son of Zamurad Khan were also stolen from the same locality.

Meanwhile, electricity wire bundle, UPS with two batteries from Dhokh Madrota Masjid, fans, bundle of live wire and valve from irrigation system were also stolen by the thieves from the village Madrota.

Cases were reported to the local police and further investigation was under way.