Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Thieves take away valuables, motorbikes  

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 09, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Some unknown thieves took away  valuables worth   lakhs of rupees  include five motorbikes,  bundles of  electric wires, UPS  and electric fans     from the outskirts of  Madrota village in the jurisdiction of  Attock Khurd police station .

As per details, Danish Khan son of Gulzar Ahmed went to see his agricultural land in Madrota after parking his motor bike  which was later found  missing  . The matter was informed immediately to 15 Police Helpline. 

In second incident, a visitor who came to the residence of Khan Afsar   in the same area was also deprived of his DC-70 motorcycle by some unidentified vehicle lifters.   Two new models Honda-125 motorcycles of Adeel Awan son of Misri Khan, Attock Police Officer   Imran Khan and one new CD-70 motorbike of Umar Hayat son of Zamurad Khan were also stolen   from the same locality. 

Meanwhile, electricity wire bundle, UPS with two batteries from Dhokh Madrota Masjid, fans, bundle of live wire   and valve from irrigation system were also stolen by the   thieves from the village Madrota.

Cases were reported to the local police and further investigation was under way.

 

OUR STAFF REPORT

