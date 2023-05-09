Threats to judges by PAC akin to open war with judiciary: Sheikh Rasheed

Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Tuesday that holding inquiry of judges by the Public Accounts Committee and the threats to hang judges was equivalent to an open war with the judiciary.

In a message on the social media website Twitter, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said that for how long the judiciary would remain patient and eventually the constitution will have to be implemented. Neither they will furnish the record nor would they provide funds.

They would not hold elections and force the judiciary to take a constitutional decision. The AML head said that the prime minister was busy attending coronation of King of Great Britain, so how could he take care of people facing flour shortage. The government has become a symbol of hatred among the people.

He said 13 parties imposed Rs170 billion taxes on poor masses in just 13 months, they took inflation to 50 percent high and failed to get any bailout package from the IMF too.

He said any deal with Pakistan was not on the agenda of the IMF’s May 17 meeting.

Foreign exchange reserves are diminishing, imports are decreasing, businesses are going to dogs and the ministers are busy in making foreign tours.

The constitution appears ineffective and subservient to those celebrating its golden jubilee.

They have made themselves isolated among the people and has also made Pakistan isolated in the comity of nations.

He further said in his Twitter message that they (rulers) would not submit record of the parliamentary proceedings to the Supreme Court. Instead, he added, they would deliberately make the situation worse under a conspiracy paving way for them to have an easy exit as face saving.