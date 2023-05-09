Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three, including woman, child, drown in sea  

Agencies
May 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -Three people, including a woman and a child, drowned in the sea near Boat Basin area of in Karachi on Monday.  The incident occurred when a cargo vehicle was passing by, causing the two pedestrians to jump into the sea out of despair. According to rescue sources, citizens rescued a girl, while the Edhi Naval Services team struggled for two hours to recover the bodies of the woman and the child, identified as Yousaf. Both mother and son were residents of Shireen Jinnah Colony and were walking from the railway gate to Shireen Jinnah. The police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported and further details are being obtained.

 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023