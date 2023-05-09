Three, including woman, child, drown in sea  

KARACHI -Three people, including a woman and a child, drowned in the sea near Boat Basin area of in Karachi on Monday. The incident occurred when a cargo vehicle was passing by, causing the two pedestrians to jump into the sea out of despair. According to rescue sources, citizens rescued a girl, while the Edhi Naval Services team struggled for two hours to recover the bodies of the woman and the child, identified as Yousaf. Both mother and son were residents of Shireen Jinnah Colony and were walking from the railway gate to Shireen Jinnah. The police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported and further details are being obtained.