Tussle among trichotomy  

May 09, 2023
Pakistan is currently facing its toughest economic crisis yet, and in addition to that, a scuffle has emerged among the three pillars of the government: the Supreme Court, the Parliament, and the Executive. It is surprising to see this fight intensifying among the main pillars of the state. If not addressed through table talks, this tussle can wreak havoc in the country. A tug of war and a win-win situation can affect people who are living under the poverty line, and inflation is at an all-time high, causing people to lose their purchasing power parity.

This serious issue can shatter the dream of a united Pakistan. Negotiations have become urgent to avoid anarchy and chaos in the country, which it cannot afford at any cost. The Parliament has curtailed the powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, which means he cannot take suo moto notice individually and format benches for hearing as per his whims; instead, the three most senior judges have been empowered to do so. However, the judiciary has issued directions to stop the bill’s implementation, which raises questions over the sanctity and integrity of the legislative houses. It appears that we have not learned any lessons from history.

Furthermore, public service in the true spirit should be the main cause rather than this squabbling and division among the state pillars. People are gradually losing faith and confidence in the current situation in Pakistan, which can push the country into the darkest corridors. Therefore, all responsible quarters should fulfill their responsibility as per the constitution to avoid any uncertainty that can lead to an enormous and colossal loss for the state.

HYDER ABBASI,

Larkana.

