Two boards formed for Imran Khan's medical examination

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday and two medical boards have been formed to conduct his medical examination. The medical boards were formed at Polyclinic and PIMS Hospital in Islamabad.

The polyclinic medical board comprises of seven doctors, including Chairman Consultant Physician Dr. Faridullah Shah, Physician Cardiology Consultant Dr. Mamoon Qadir, Ortho Consultant Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Khan, Consultant Radiologist Dr. Seema Shan, Surgeon Surgery Dr. Pankam Mirza, C.C. MO Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, and Associate Pathologist Dr Khadija Iftikhar.

The second medical board is comprised of five expert doctors and is headed by Dr Naeem Malik. The purpose of both medical boards is to conduct a thorough examination of the former PM's health and determine if any medical attention is required.