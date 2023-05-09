Two women injured in building collapse

FAISALABAD - Two women including a young girl were injured in a building collapse in Jhumra police station precincts.

A spokesperson for Res­cue-1122 said on Monday that old and redundant roof of a house caved in at Sahianwala Road in Chak No 152-RB Gunna Gojra.

As a result, two women includ­ing 22-year-old Liba Waris and 55-year-old Razia Javaid were buried beneath the debris. The rescuers pulled them out and shifted them to Tehsil Headquar­ters (THQ) Hospital Jhumra for medical treatment, he added.

TEENAGER BOY KILLED MYSTERIOUSLY

A teenager boy was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Monday that 14-year-old Husnain Ali, a resident of Bhaiwa­la Jhumra Road, was present at his house when some unknown as­sailants opened fire and killed him for unknown reasons. The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

FOOD UNIT SEALED OVER UNHYGIENIC CONDITIONS

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed premises of a food manufacturing unit on the charges of unhygienic conditions and for using substandard material.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Director General PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar said teams concerned conducted checking of various food manufacturing factories and found a food unit namely ‘Qasim Foods’, situated at Partab Nagar, involved in manu­facturing toffees and other items for small kids by using substan­dard and low-quality material in unhygienic conditions.

The factory workers were also pasting wrong label on toffee pack­ets to deceive the public. The fac­tory owner also failed to produce medical and training certificates of his employees and factory work­ers. Therefore, the PFA team sealed premises of the factory after confis­cating huge quantity of food mate­rial while further action against the factory owner and his workers was under progress, he added.