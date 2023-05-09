UN calls on Taliban to end floggings, executions in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS - The use of corporal punishment by the Tal­iban authorities runs counter to internation­al law and must stop, the UN As­sistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Monday.

“Corporal punishment is a vio­lation of the Convention against Torture and must cease,” said UNAMA’s human rights chief Fiona Frazer, stressing that the UN was “strongly opposed” to the death penalty.She called on the Taliban authorities to estab­lish an “immediate moratori­um” on executions.

In a new report, UNAMA said it had documented “a range of forms of corporal punishment” carried out by the Taliban since their return to power on Au­gust 15, 2021, after dislodging the democratically-elected gov­ernment, “including lashings or floggings, stoning, forcing peo­ple to stand in cold water, and forced head shaving”. In the last six months alone, 274 men, 58 women and two boys have been publicly flogged.

According to the report, the legal system in Afghanistan is currently “failing to safeguard minimum fair trial and due process guarantees”. UNAMA warned that the Taliban’s refus­al to grant licences to women defence lawyers and the exclu­sion of women judges from the judicial system were impact­ing women and girls’ access to justice. “Corporal punishment has been defined as any pun­ishment in which physical force is used and intended to cause some degree of pain or discom­fort, however light.”

The prohibition of torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment was considered a fundamental prin­ciple of international law, the report reiterated.

Between August 15, 2021 and November 12, 2022 alone, UN­AMA documented at least 18 instances of judicial corporal punishment carried out by de facto provincial, district and appeals courts.

“Within the 18 documented instances, 33 men and 22 wom­en were punished, including two girls; the vast majority of punishments, for both men and women, related to adultery or ‘running away from home’ and all women and girls who were punished were reportedly con­victed of such offences,” the re­port showed.

In general, punishments con­sisted of 30 to 39 lashes for each convicted person. However, “in some cases, people received as many as 80 to 100 lashes”, ac­cording to the report.