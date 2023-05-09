Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

University of Balochistan resumes classes from today

Staff Reporter
May 09, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -    The University of Balo­chistan Quetta would re­sume academic activities from today (Tuesday, May 9). According to a notification issued by the registrar’s of­fice on Monday, the univer­sity and its sub-campuses will resume on Tuesday. The teaching departments at UoB and its Sub campuses will observe the routine official timings as already notified. Balochistan University has remained closed for almost last month. The academic activities in the university and in its institutions were discontinued for last several weeks due to administra­tive and financial problems. The faculty members were not been paid for last three months. On April 12, they an­nounced a boycott of classes and examinations.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023