University of Balochistan resumes classes from today

QUETTA - The University of Balo­chistan Quetta would re­sume academic activities from today (Tuesday, May 9). According to a notification issued by the registrar’s of­fice on Monday, the univer­sity and its sub-campuses will resume on Tuesday. The teaching departments at UoB and its Sub campuses will observe the routine official timings as already notified. Balochistan University has remained closed for almost last month. The academic activities in the university and in its institutions were discontinued for last several weeks due to administra­tive and financial problems. The faculty members were not been paid for last three months. On April 12, they an­nounced a boycott of classes and examinations.