Zardari urges PPP workers to prepare for elections

ISLAMABAD - Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari yesterday urged the party workers to prepare for general elections. He congratulated the PPP workers on their success in local bodies elections in Sindh. Asif Ali Zardari has also congratulated the Sindh Chief Minister, his cabinet and party workers. The former president while congratulating the Jiyalas (PPP workers) of Karachi said that they have performed brilliantly. “The victory of PPP candidates across the province is the result of the hard work of the workers,” Zardari said. He said that the Jiyalas all over the country should prepare now for the general elections. “The future belongs to the Jiyalas. (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s strength is the activists and supporters of PPP,” he added. Zardari said that the PPP will contest the elections with full preparation. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has mastered his skills as the Foreign Minister. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the chain of four provinces like his great mother. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went to India despite threats from Indian extremists,” he said in a statement. Zardari said PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir’s political successors were continuing their legacy through demonstrating sheer courage. “There is no doubt that the Jiyalas are as brave as their leadership,” he added.