Zardari urges PPP workers to prepare for elections

ISLAMABAD - Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari yesterday urged the party work­ers to prepare for general elec­tions. He congratulated the PPP workers on their success in local bodies elections in Sindh. Asif Ali Zardari has also congratulated the Sindh Chief Minister, his cabinet and party workers. The former president while congratulating the Jiyalas (PPP workers) of Kara­chi said that they have performed brilliantly. “The victory of PPP candidates across the province is the result of the hard work of the workers,” Zardari said. He said that the Jiyalas all over the coun­try should prepare now for the general elections. “The future be­longs to the Jiyalas. (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s strength is the activists and sup­porters of PPP,” he added. Zardari said that the PPP will contest the elections with full preparation. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has mastered his skills as the Foreign Minister. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the chain of four prov­inces like his great mother. Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari went to India despite threats from Indian ex­tremists,” he said in a statement. Zardari said PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir’s political successors were continuing their legacy through demonstrating sheer courage. “There is no doubt that the Jiyalas are as brave as their leadership,” he added.