Thursday, May 09, 2024
16th CNS International Squash Championship commences

16th CNS International Squash Championship commences
Our Staff Reporter
May 09, 2024
Lahore   -    The 16th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship kicked off at the Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi, welcoming a vibrant mix of global squash talent. The opening ceremony was distinguished by the presence of Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem, who officially inaugurated the event. “This championship has become a cornerstone event thanks to the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Navy over the past two decades,” remarked Commodore Tauqeer Ahmed Khawaja, the Tournament Director, during his opening address. He emphasized that the event plays a pivotal role in promoting squash and sports in Pakistan. This year’s tournament features 24 top-tier players, including 19 international competitors from Austria, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Egypt, UK, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Over the course of the championship, a total of 23 matches will be contested, culminating in a grand finale scheduled for May 12. Commodore Khawaja expressed his optimism about the championship’s role in elevating the profile of squash. “We are proud to host such a diverse and talented group of athletes. Their participation is not only a testament to the championship’s stature but also boosts our ongoing efforts to nurture sporting excellence,” he stated. Adding a new dimension to this year’s lineup, the tournament has introduced four additional categories: Women’s Satellite Series, and Junior Boys and Girls under-13 and under-15. This inclusion highlights the championship’s expansion and its commitment to fostering young talent. The inaugural match saw Hazem Hossam face off against Mohammad Syafiq Kamal, with Kamal securing a victory to advance in the competition. The tournament, sanctioned by the Professional Squash Association (PSA), continues to grow, offering a substantial prize pool that has increased from its original US$ 6,000 in 2000 to US$ 20,000 this year, with additional prizes for the new categories.

Our Staff Reporter

