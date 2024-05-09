Thursday, May 09, 2024
3 persons killed in road accident

APP
May 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Three people lost their lives in a tragic collision between two vehicles in Khairpur on Wednesday. According to a report from a private news channel, the accident occurred when a speeding bus collided with a car, resulting in the immediate loss of three lives.

Rescue sources confirmed that the victims were killed on the spot.

Upon receiving the report, police and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene. They promptly shifted the bodies of the deceased and the injured to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Additionally, the police have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the collision.

The collision highlights the dangers of speeding and reckless driving on the roads, urging authorities and drivers alike to prioritize road safety measures to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

