300,000 MT wheat being procured from leftover areas: CM Murad

HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday has announced that the provincial food department out of 900,000 tons of wheat has procured 600,000 tons and the remaining crop is being procured from the areas where growers missed out.

CM Murad Shah said that the problem of wheat procurement was aggravated when the wheat imported by the caretaker federal government started arriving at the port. “In principle importance of wheat was not feasible when the local crops were being harvested,” he said and added this caused loss to the local growers.

Talking about wheat procurement situation in Sindh, CM said that the Sindh food dept had 400,000 tons of wheat in its godowns, and only 900,000 tons were required to meet the provincial requirement, therefore, a procurement target was set at 900,000. He added that so far 600,000 tons of wheat has been procured and the remaining 300,000 tons would be procured from the areas where complaints of judicious distribution of bardana were received. CM said that after receiving the complaints of unfair distribution of bardana for wheat procurement he has already ordered an inquiry into the complaints. “Minister Irrigation & Food Jam Khan Shoro is conducting an inquiry and so far, I have suspended four District Food Controllers (DFCs),” he added.

This he said while speaking at the consultative meeting of elected representatives and party workers of Shaheed Benazirabad Division at a banquet hall.

Talking about holding consultative meetings with party workers at the grassroots level, Murad Shah said that it was essential for the inclusive development of the province. “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto wants every worker of the party must be consulted to make Sindh one of the most developed provinces of the country.” the CM said

During the meeting the party workers raised multiple local problems for which the Sindh chief minister issued directives through the concerned ministers then and there. A party worker told the chief minister that there are various major dhoras/drain along the Rohri Canal in district Naushehroferoze. The CM said that he has already approved lining of various natural waterways and Dhoras of Shaheed Benazirabd Division. He directed Irrigation minister to review the lining of Dhora schemes and include those discussed in the meeting. Shah said that the Irrigation department would examine the proposal of lining of the 10-km area of Rohri Canal located in Naushehroferoze district closed to major drains. “The unlined canal is causing water logging and salinity in the area and running the nearby lands,” Shah directed Irrigation dept to study the proposal and submit recommendations.

The workers and union council representatives proposed desilting major drains / Sim Nalas before commencing monsoon season and the release of water in the canals for Kharif crops. At this, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that the branches’ desilting had been done but the desilting of drains and Dhoras was yet to be done. The CM directed the minister to address the issue on a priority basis, particularly of the Qazi Ahmad Dhoro.

The party workers of Nawab Shah city demanded the construction of Ring Road around Nawab Shah with intersections to connect all the nearby small towns and villages with the main city. The CM directed Works & Services Minister Haji Ali Zardari to examine the requirement of the Ring Road, if it was so necessary then prepare its feasibility.

The workers of Taluka Qazi Ahmad requested the chief minister to provide natural gas to their villages which was their old demand. The CM instructed Minister P&D Nasir Shah to include major villages of Qazi Ahmad in the gasification program.

The party workers of Moro demanded a Trauma Center and heart disease facility for which the chief minister directed the Minister Health to examine the demand and submit him a proposal for the schemes, if necessary.

Sindh PPP President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro speaking on the occasion said that the Sindh government has constructed almost all the provincial roads, developed world-class health facilities, and solved transport issues but that was not enough still it has to do a lot. “This is why we are here to seek your advice for the construction of roads, provision of gas and electricity and other facilities.

Earlier, Minister P&D Nasir Shah briefed the party workers on how to propose a development scheme to the chief minister through a proforma. He told the workers that their party presidents would provide proformas and collect them after filling them.

In the meeting, most of the issues raised included load shedding, over-billing, water shortages for irrigation purposes, unemployment, and others

The meeting was held at a banquet Hall and was attended by Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Dr Azra Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Ziaul Hassan lanjar, Shahid Thahim, Senator Quratul Ain Marri, MNAs Abrar Shah, Zulfikar Behan, Syed Abrar Shah, MPAs Mukesh Chawla, Chaudhry Javed Arain, Salahuddin Junejo, local bodies representatives upto union council level, party workers and office bearers.

Murad summons budget schemes proposals from party workers

NAWABSHAH, May 08 (INP): Addressing a gathering in Shaheed Benazir Abad division, Sindh CM said that the provincial budget has been under preparation and asked party workers to submit their proposals for development schemes.

He said, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has directed that the Sindh’s government will be run by the party’s workers. He promised to supply clean water to all villages of Sindh during next five years.

He said 2022 flood wreaked havoc in the province, Bilawal Bhutto contacted global institutions for relief to arrange aid and loans for rebuilding. He said that the construction of houses, schools and hospitals has been underway for the flood affected people.

