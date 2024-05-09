9th May, the darkest day in history of nation, says Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker has said that 9th May will always be remembered as the darkest day in history of Pakistan. He said on May 9 the very foundations of the country were attacked by the miscreant elements, compromising the integrity and prestige of martyrs. He expressed these views while denouncing the nefarious designs and mayhem perpetrated by anti-state elements, involved in the riots on 9th May 2023. Sadiq asaid that every patriotic Pakistani has categorically denounced the conspiracy to create a wedge between the nation and its armed forces. He further added, “ Pakistan owes its existence and integrity to the sacrifices rendered by brave personnel of our security agencies”. While strongly denouncing the nefarious activities of rioters of 9th May, the Speaker also reiterated that every Pakistani would continue to safeguard the integrity and respect of martyrs who had rendered their lives for the honour and integrity of the Motherland. He also said that the rouge elements had committed such heinous crimes which were not only unimaginable for every peace-loving and patriotic Pakistani but which even the enemies of Pakistan could never have dared. While referring on the blatant attacks on the symbols of national pride and honour such as the Jinnah House, monuments of the martyrs, military installations and state institutions, the Speaker regretted that no one had ever dared to cast evil eye on these sacred icons of national pride. He reaffirmed the pledge to restore and protect the state assets, adding that Pakistan owed its development and prosperity to sacrifices of brave personnel of Pakistan Security Forces. He also said that exemplary punishment was essential to discourage thr propagandists and their handlers involved in 9th May riots. He also said that People and Parliament of Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with its security forces especially in the war against terrorism. He also expressed his firm belief that Pakistani security agencies would eliminate terrorism and extremism from the soil of Pakistan once and for all and Pakistan would again be on the path to progress and prosperity.