Thursday, May 09, 2024
Abid Ali and George Taylor star as Egerton CC decimates Bradshaw CC

Staff Reporter
May 09, 2024
LAHORE   -   In a dominant display of cricket, Egerton CC, Lancs 1st XI, cruised to a commanding 124-run victory over Bradshaw CC, Lancs 1st XI, bolstered by Pakistan’s record-holding batter Abid Ali’s stellar half-century and a devastating bowling spell by George Taylor. Opting to bat first, Egerton CC set a challenging target by scoring 173/8 in their allotted 45 overs. Abid Ali was the highlight of the innings, scoring an impressive 77 runs, which included six fours and two sixes. Supporting roles from Lewis Rawsthorn with 23 runs and an unbeaten 20 from Kamran Basharat helped build a solid total for Egerton CC. Bradshaw CC’s bowlers, Brandon Diplok and Luke Davenport, each took two wickets, but couldn’t stop the flow of runs. Bradshaw CC’s chase was abruptly halted at just 50 runs in 22 overs, as they struggled against Egerton’s potent bowling attack. George Taylor was particularly lethal, demolishing the batting lineup with a remarkable 5-wicket haul for a mere 6 runs. Kamran Basharat and Jason Whittaker also contributed significantly, taking three and two wickets respectively, to dismantle Bradshaw CC’s innings.

Staff Reporter

