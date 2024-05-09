Thursday, May 09, 2024
Activation of facilitation centre will enable timely redressal of industrialists’ grievances: Dharejo

May 09, 2024
KARACHI   -   Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday visited the office of SITE Limited and took a briefing regarding the facilitation centre established there. Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Secretary SITE Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah and other officers were also present on this occasion. Dharejo said that the purpose of setting up the facilitation centre was to provide facilities to the industrialists. With the activation of this centre, all relevant facilities will be available online to the industrialists. He added, “We are enabling a facilitation center under one stop solution. Industrialists will get all NOCs sitting in their offices.” Dharejo said that the activation of the facilitation center would enable timely redressal of industrialists’ grievances. He also directed to make the facilitation center functional as soon as possible.

