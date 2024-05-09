Apology offer for PTI founder still stands: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that there is an offer of apology to the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking before attending the federal cabinet meeting at Parliament House in Islamabad, Khawaja Asif said the DG ISPR had clearly said that those involved in the May 9 incidents should apologise.

"Tendering apology or otherwise, it is the choice of PTI founder. It is regretted that martyrs were targeted. What message was conveyed to the people by demolishing statues of the national heroes? What happened on May 9 was an attack on the very basis of the country," he said.

Meanwhile, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday said, the “criminal acts” perpetrated on May 9 were “a futile attempt to bring about a misplaced and shortsighted revolution in the country”, said the .

The military’s media wing also made it clear that “there can neither be any compromise with the planners, facilitators and executors” of the May 9 violence nor “they would be allowed to hoodwink the law of land”. In a statement, the ISPR described May 9 as “The Black Day” and said the armed forces including the top brass strongly condemned the criminal acts perpetrated on May 9 last year.

Making it clear that the violence was carried out by “politically motivated and brainwashed miscreants”, the statement read, “On this one of the darkest days in our national history, politically motivated and brainwashed miscreants in an act of rebellion deliberately resorted to violence against state institutions and vandalised sacred symbols of the state and the sites belonging to national heritage.”