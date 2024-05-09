CDWP recommends three projects worth Rs126b to Ecnec for approval

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday recommended three projects worth Rs126 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

The meeting, chaired by Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, has approved projects from transport & communication and health sectors. The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, members of the Planning Commission, Additional Secretary Planning, and officials from provincial governments.

Two projects related to transport & communications sector were presented in the meeting. The first project presented namely “Improvement, Upgradation and Widening of Jaglot - Skardu Road 164 km (2nd revised)” worth Rs. 33270.600 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is executed on EPC/Turnkey Basis. The revised project envisage widening, upgradation and improvement of existing 167 km Jaglot Skardu road (S- 1). The existing road with varying width of 3.8 m to 4.0 m will be widened to 8.5 m & 12.3 m formation width with allied structures and facilities. Around 47% length of the road (78.3 km) will be designed with carriageway width of 7.3m (rolling terrain) and 53% length of road (88.7km) will be designed with carriageway width of 6.1 m (hilly terrain).

The scope of work includes construction of 21 new bridges and culverts to replace causeways along with allied facilities. The earlier 1st revised PC-I was accorded approval with slight difference in scope as follows; The second project related namely “Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of N-5 from Moro to Ranipur km 318 – 404 (NBC/SBC) and 32 x damaged Bridges under ADB Flood Emergency Loan (Revised)” worth Rs. 57,245.400 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project shall be financed through special financing in the form of flood emergency loan from Asian Development Bank amounting to US $150 Million. The Revised PC-I envisages, rehabilitation / reconstruction of 86-kilometer long and 7.3-meter wide with 03-meter wide outer TST shoulder and 01-meter wide asphaltic shoulder on either side from Moro to Ranipur in the Districts of Naushehro Feroz and Khairpur Mir’s of Sindh province.

A project related to health was presented in the meeting namely “Prime Minister’s Programme for Elimination of Hepatitis C Infection” worth Rs. 35,411.950 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project partners China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) and Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives. In the first phase, districts with a high prevalence of Hepatitis C will be included, whereas the remaining 50% will be covered in the next phase. The target will be to eliminate Hepatitis C from Pakistan by 2030.