CM Maryam orders early completion of 2500 BHUs, 300 RHCs

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday presided over a special meeting with regard to health reforms. The chief minister censured the health officials over not paying attention during the previous tenure of government to address health issues. The CM expressed her severe indignation over incurring Rs. 4 billion to the government exchequer in the Murree hospital project. It was decided to undertake legal action over causing Rs. 4 billion loss to the government exchequer during the previous government’s tenure. The CM said it was highly heart-rending and deplorable to impede provision of health facilities to the people during the previous government’s tenure. “It is our duty to safeguard people’s money and we cannot permit its loss. We want to establish state-of-the-art health facilities for the people in every district. We will provide high quality treatment facilities to the common man”, she said. The proposal to establish a medical college with the help of public-private partnership in Attock, Mianwali, Vehari, Bhakar and Jhelum was reviewed. A comprehensive briefing was given on the construction, rehabilitation of hospitals; ‘Clinic on Wheel’ free medicines and other matters along with undertaking health reforms and other affairs were reviewed during the meeting. The CM ordered early completion of 2500 BHUs and 300 RHCs upgradation projects. She directed to undertake prompt measures for the establishment of a new hospital in Murree. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to ensure provision of angiography machines in Jhelum, Attock, Mianwali, Murree, Sahiwal and Sialkot. Senator Perviaz Rasheed, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Auranzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, Provincial Ministers for SHC&ME Khawaja Salman Rafiq, P&SHC Khawaja Imran Nazir, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary and other officials participated in the meeting. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday had separate meetings with ambassadors of two central Asian states as she discussed with them the prospects of increasing mutual cooperation in different fields. In a meeting with Turkmenistan Ambassador to Pakistan H.E.Atadjan Nurlyevich Movlamov, the chief minister reviewed various suggestions to strengthen bilateral relations between Punjab and Turkmenistan both at governmental and people-to-people levels. Maryam Nawaz discussed the prospects of increasing mutual cooperation between Punjab and Turkmenistan for the promotion of trade and investment. She told the Turkmenistan envoy that mutual trade in textile, pharmaceutical, agriculture and livestock sectors can be increased. “Turkmenistan is Pakistan’s brotherly country and we want Turkmenistan to benefit from Punjab’s rewarding investment opportunities in energy, industry, livestock and agriculture”, she said.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan congratulated Madam Chief Minister on being elected the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab, and appreciated her vision for the promotion of bilateral trade and investment relations. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other relevant officers attended the meeting. Separately, in a meeting with Kazakhstan Ambassador H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday expressed her resolve to promote partnership with Kazakhstan for economic growth and prosperity. “Punjab has lucrative investment opportunities. We want to benefit from Kazakhstan’s expertise in energy, mining and industrial sectors, “said the chief minister, adding that the Punjab government wanted to increase cooperation in various sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy and technology.

Consul General Kazakhstan Rao Khalid Khan was also present in the meeting.

Matters related to strengthening bilateral economic relations between Punjab and Kazakhstan were discussed in the meeting. Possibilities of exporting textiles, surgical instruments, sports equipment, commodities, citrus fruits and vegetables from Punjab to Kazakhstan also came under discussion.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafan agreed to work for the promotion of partnership in trade and investment.

On this occasion, Madam Chief Minister announced scholarships for the children of martyrs to study in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan’s crucial role as a natural link between Eurasian region and the Arabian Sea and South Asia. He congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected the first female Chief Minister of Punjab. He invited Madam Chief Minister to visit Kazakhstan, which she accepted with thanks.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary and other relevant officers attended the meeting.