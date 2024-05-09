Counterfeit Crisis

If the recent debacle surrounding wheat procurement was not enough to cause discontentment among the farmers, another pressing issue looms at large exacerbating their problems further- the use of counterfeit pesticides and fertilizers that destroyed wheat crops across Punjab.

More than 2000 acres of farmland were rendered barren in the Narowal district due to the use of fake fertilizers, incurring an estimated total loss of over 300 million rupees to farmers. Samples of counterfeit fertilizers and pests by 46 companies had been dispatched to the markets. Such crises are a stark reminder of the deep-rooted challenges faced by the agricultural sector in Punjab. While holding the culpable 29 fertiliser and pesticide dealers accountable for their actions is commendable, it only fixes one of the issues befalling the agricultural sector that forms the heart of Punjab’s economy. The fallout of the Caretaker governments inexplicable decision to import wheat -the issue that originally started the wheat crisis in Pakistan - is news of the past now. The government needs to seize this opportunity to build trust once more with Punjabi farmers. Merely reacting after the damage has been done is not only futile but reflects the lack of proactive measures being taken by the government to address the underlying issues faced by these farmers.

Regulatory and bureaucratic shortcomings have long plagued Punjab’s farmers leaving them vulnerable to deceitful actors marketing substandard agricultural inputs. With that being said, the ease with which fake products find their way into the market highlights the need for strong monitoring mechanisms and streamlining bureaucratic procedures to safeguard the interests of the farmers. Moving forward, the government must empower farmers with knowledge to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit fertilizers. Educational campaigns and accessible resources will greatly help to curb the proliferation of these products into the markets. We need sustained effort that focuses on a regulatory framework that seeks to identify the loopholes in the agricultural sector.

In the wake of the Narowal tragedy, it is crucial for the government to rectify the procurement lapses and, work towards building a strategy to fix the broad systemic challenges confronting the farmers. Lamenting over the loss of wheat crops would not resolve anything, but decisive action most certainly will.