Couple injured due to gas leakage

Our Staff Reporter
May 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   A young couple sustained severe burn injuries due to fire over gas leakage in a house in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that house of Haroom Ahmad, situated at Qadir Abad Chowk, caught fire due to gas leakage and caused severe burn injuries to Haroom (40) and his wife Shaista (35).

The victims were shifted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad from where they were referred to Allied Hospital-I due to their critical condition and the doctors were striving hard to save their lives, he added.

