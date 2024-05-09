District admin Matiari decides robust crackdown against power theft

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh chaired a high-level meeting to initiate a comprehensive crackdown against electricity theft across the district, and various committees have been established at both the district and taluka level to ensure effective coordination between the Revenue, HESCO, and Police departments. SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Shah, during the meeting, assured full cooperation for the crackdown on electricity thieves, stressing that HESCO should pursue cases in courts with proper evidence and witnesses to avoid any inconvenience.