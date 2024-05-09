Thursday, May 09, 2024
Dozens of cholera cases reported in flood-hit Kenya

Agencies
May 09, 2024
Newspaper, International

NAIROBI   -   The United Nations voiced concern on Wednesday after dozens of cases of cholera were reported in flood-stricken Kenya. The World Health Organization (WHO) said 44 cases of the disease have been reported in Tana River County in eastern Kenya, one of the areas hardest hit in weeks of destructive rains and flooding. “I believe that between government and national and international partners, we’ll be able to contain it,” the UN’s resident coordinator in Kenya, Stephen Jackson, said in an interview with Citizen TV. “We’ve contained cholera before, but it’s a significant concern,” he added. Cholera is an acute intestinal infection that spreads through contaminated food and water and typically causes severe diarrhoea, vomiting and muscle cramps.

