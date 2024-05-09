Experts stress blood donation to combat Thalassaemia

ISLAMABAD - Health experts on World Thalassemia Day appealed to people, emphasizing that every drop of blood could save lives. They urged youngsters to actively participate in social media awareness campaigns to protect humanity.

“Prevention is better than cure. Every member of society must undergo thalassemia screening through a simple blood test before marriage,” stated Prof. Hassan Abbas Zaheer, the World Health Organization (WHO) Advisor on Blood Regulation, Availability, and Safety, in an interview with PTV news channel.

This year’s theme, “Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable and Accessible Thalassemia Treatment for All”, underscores the importance of raising awareness about this condition and celebrating the solidarity of the global Thalassemia community.

Prof. Zaheer highlighted the necessity of public awareness campaigns regarding blood disorders across the country. He also encouraged students to donate blood regularly for thalassemia patients.

The lack of awareness is a significant factor contributing to the spread of Thalassemia in Pakistan. Prof. Zaheer emphasized that holding such events could effectively raise awareness and prompt appropriate responses for prevention and protection.

Dr. Saqib Ansari, another expert, emphasized the vital role of screening tests in identifying the disorder and enabling preventive measures.

Thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder, causes abnormal or inadequate hemoglobin levels, crucial for oxygen transport in red blood cells.

In countries where thalassemia prevails, patients with Beta-thalassemia major often do not live beyond 20 years without regular blood infusions. During blood shortages, these patients face life-threatening situations, as blood transfusions are essential for their survival.

Dr. Ansari stressed the importance of daily blood donations for children battling Thalassemia, hemophilia, and blood cancer, emphasizing the significance of providing free, quality blood to deserving patients.